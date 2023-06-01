Bosso says sticking to game plan reason why Flying Eagles beat Argentina

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has said the reason why his team defeated Argentina in the knockout stages of the U-20 FIFA World Cup was because they stuck to his game plan.

Bosso’s lads have been impressive in the tournament, starting with a 2-1 win over Dominican Republic and going on to beat Italy 2-0 in the second group game.

Despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in their final group game, Bosso’s lad made it to the round of 16, where they battled the hosts Argentina.

“We had a game plan against Argentina and we stuck to it. Beating Argentina is no big deal,” Bosso said after the game

After a goalless first half, both sides kept seeking for a goal, but it was Nigeria who got successful.

Ibrahim Muhammad stabbed the ball home just after the hour mark after he was set up by substitiute Emmanuel Umeh.

Another substitiute Haliru Sarki then nodded home Victor Eletu’s cross deep into stoppage time to seal the win.

The Flying Eagles will now face either Ecuador or Korea Republic in the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday.

