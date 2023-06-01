News
Bosso says sticking to game plan reason why Flying Eagles beat Argentina
Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has said the reason why his team defeated Argentina in the knockout stages of the U-20 FIFA World Cup was because they stuck to his game plan.
Bosso’s lads have been impressive in the tournament, starting with a 2-1 win over Dominican Republic and going on to beat Italy 2-0 in the second group game.
Despite falling to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in their final group game, Bosso’s lad made it to the round of 16, where they battled the hosts Argentina.
“We had a game plan against Argentina and we stuck to it. Beating Argentina is no big deal,” Bosso said after the game
Read Also: U-20 W’Cup: We don’t fear any team, says Bosso as Flying Eagles face Italy today
After a goalless first half, both sides kept seeking for a goal, but it was Nigeria who got successful.
Ibrahim Muhammad stabbed the ball home just after the hour mark after he was set up by substitiute Emmanuel Umeh.
Another substitiute Haliru Sarki then nodded home Victor Eletu’s cross deep into stoppage time to seal the win.
The Flying Eagles will now face either Ecuador or Korea Republic in the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...