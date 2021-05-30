Boundary Commission refutes reports of Cameroon annexing Adamawa, Borno territories | Ripples Nigeria

News
Boundary Commission refutes reports of Cameroon annexing Adamawa, Borno territories
The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has stated that the rumour trending that the Republic of Cameroon is demanding more territories from Nigeria in Adamawa and Borno parts of the country is not true.
This was clarified by the Director-General of the commission, Mr Adamu Adaji, during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday.
Adaji said that due to the insurgency in the North-East, border activities had been low.
“However, the boundary is definitive and some communities that were affected by the International Court ruling had been exchanged.
“Those who were to go to Cameroon were handed over and those to Nigeria were taken over.
“So, it is not true that the Republic of Cameroon is asking for more communities or territories from Nigeria.
“The recent activities we undertook in the Lot 5 of the demarcation of Nigeria and Cameroon border was on the Taraba and Adamawa section and no issue of a community being sought after by Cameroon.
“It is unfortunate that people peddle such rumour. I think the appropriate thing to do is to contact the commission to get appropriate records and information,” Adaji said.
The NBC boss reiterated that there was no such request from the Cameroonian government, adding that they could not request such from Nigeria.
He, therefore, urged the public to disregard the rumour as there was no such demand.
“Our territory remains ours and the government is doing everything within its power to ensure that our land and maritime borders are safe and not tampered with by any country,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
