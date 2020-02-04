Bovi desires Oyedepo’s treatment. Here is why

Stand-up comedian, Bovi, has demanded an apology from Thisday newspaper over a false report that the founder of the Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied a visa by the United States Embassy.

ThisDay editor had issued an apology to Bishop Oyedepo in an Editorial, stating that the report was found to be incorrect.

The humour merchant took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday to demand an apology from the newspaper, claiming that he was emotionally affected by the report which also unsettled his wife.

Bovi, in a strongly worded message, said the apology tendered to Bishop Oyedepo was incomplete since he and his wife, who were used as a spice in cooking the poisonous report were not mentioned in the Thisday apology.

The comedian wrote: “Dear @thisdaynewspaper Editor, I just woke up to your apology to Bishop Oyedepo about the false story you published on him.

“I’m beginning to question whether you even read the story you’re apologizing for in the first place. Because if you did, you will know that in the reporters bid to add sting to the story, it was stated that I was issued the visa while my wife was denied.

“The slide above shows that neither me nor my wife was at the embassy on the said date, as your report suggests. Did you think my name and that of my wife in your sensational story were inanimate objects? Are you trying to measure us? What makes you think that the spice you added in cooking a poisonous meal should not be sifted as you try to purify your brand? Do you have any idea how damaging your story was to our peaceful life? Do you know how many calls and texts we had to respond to because of your story?

“What you have done is irresponsible, unprofessional, condescending and indecent. Your job is based primarily on research and information gathering. So if you really do not know me, note that I’m as global as your mind can imagine.”

