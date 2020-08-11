Boy chained in animal shelter rescued after two years

A 10-year-old boy chained in a goat shelter for two years in Kebbi State has regained freedom.

The boy whose release was facilitated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been taken to hospital and his father and two stepmums alledgly involved in his maltreatment arrested.

A state government delegation has visited him according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the state governor, Aliyu Bandado.

The delegation include the chairman of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry For Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aishatu Mai Kurata, Special Adviser, Women Affairs Hajia Zara’u Wali, and Senior Special Assistant, Aishatu Ibrahim Magawata.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the boy who had lost his mother when he was eight survived on animals feeds and sometimes his faeces, was denied food and human care.

“We are aware of the matter, and the boy’s parents are with us while investigation is ongoing”, the Police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar said while confirming the incident.

