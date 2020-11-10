Boycott UI’s convocation, ASUU tells members

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter of the of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised its members to boycott the 2020 convocation and foundation laying ceremonies of the university because of the ongoing strike by the union.

The union, in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, by its Chairman. Prof. Ayo Akinwole, said for its members, holding convocation ceremonies at this time is a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

According to the union, it was constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualisation of the said convocation and 72nd foundation Day Ceremonies.

The statement in part: “The notice for the university of Ibadan 2020 Graduation and 72 Foundation Day ceremonies come to our attention on Saturday 7th November. In the spirit of the current ASUU strike, holding graduation ceremonies at this time would be a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike to rescue public university education in Nigeria.

“To the best of our knowledge, there was no request for a waiver for such to take place in the University of Ibadan.”

It was gathered that the Union had communicated its position through a letter written to the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka.

