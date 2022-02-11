BoycottAdidas trends after firm terminated contract with West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma, for kicking cat

German sportswear brand Adidas has been called out on the social media platform, Twitter for terminating the sponsorship deal of West Ham and French defender, Kurt Zouma after he shared a video of himself kicking a cat.

The French footballer, Zouma came under fire on Monday after he shared a video of himself kicking a cat in his apartment in the United Kingdom. Since the video aired, he has received backlash from his club, West Ham and other various animal rights bodies.

West Ham United has also fined Zouma £250,000, to be donated to animal welfare charities.

Further, about 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted for assaulting the cat.

Zouma has since issued an apology, but Essex Police confirmed “urgent enquiries” were underway in conjunction with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

On Wednesday, February 9, the sports brand Adidas announced that they had terminated their partnership with the French defender.

“We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” Adidas said.

The sportswear company had earlier said that “No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse.”

Watch the video of Zouma hitting his cats below.

Following the announcement, netizens have decided to boycott the German brand. As a matter of fact, livid Africans and ‘blacks’ across the world have accused the brand of racism and have begun to set their ‘Adidas’ product ablaze.

Below is a cross-section of comments garnered by Ripples Nigeria.

With the Racism stunts pulled by Adidas on Kurt Zouma we As Africans and African American urge you to stop buying and wearing the brand. Today is Kurt Zouma tomorrow it will be your Son, your daughter, your relatives, your friends and your favourite player.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/eheiiF3Hpg — Masculinity Saturday. (@amerixjnr_) February 11, 2022

#BlackLivesMatter we should ban Adidas products in Africa.

I stand with Zouma pic.twitter.com/zQfuF4MvFN — Mchomaji da psychopath (@VagourM) February 11, 2022

You all are worst than Zouma. You all does worst things than Zouma. Free Kurt Zouma and his brother. @adidas @Dag_RedFC pic.twitter.com/0N5OQVCaQi — I am a Gunner 4 Life 🇺🇸 (abeg bio @abegwiszley) (@wiszley30) February 11, 2022

If only black people were treated as cats in England, I swear Racism could have come come to an end but unfortunately #CatsLivesMatter more than #BlackLivesMatter What Zouma did was wrong but what adidas did in return was worse #WOLARS #BoycottAdidas pic.twitter.com/JktT0bnA6K — Dancan Matunda (@DanMatunda) February 10, 2022

#BlackLivesMatter|| Zouma || Adidas.

This message should go a long way. pic.twitter.com/lNVLkvw2ex — MR. MUNIU (@Captain_Muniu) February 11, 2022

I'm proud enough to say that Adidas has officially started practicing Racism against black footballers and its now time Africans and African American to Boycott the Brand.#BoycottAdidas#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/9ossXNZuof — Masculinity Saturday. (@amerixjnr_) February 11, 2022

This is absolute racism. Lets all stand with Kurt Zouma and drop all #Adidas stuff. pic.twitter.com/NbllypzDG5 — Denzel Selemoi (@SelemoiDenzel) February 11, 2022

We are all with Kurt Zouma. Never in my life will I buy Adidas product, either Original or the fake from university of Ibadan gate. We all must #BoycottAdidas, this is pure racism. Just explain it, how can you value a 🐈 at £350k & a man’s life at £40k + 3 match ban. Tyrants 🤡 https://t.co/NQqITZBDPY — Ọládélé 🇳🇬 (@Theoladeledada) February 10, 2022

The same trophy hunters, the same people that tortured, amputated, mutilated and murdered AFRICANS are the ones crucifying Zouma and his brother for kicking a cat. Adidas

Evra

Whites

Racists#BoycotAdidas pic.twitter.com/5H0WbvIkK8 — SOCIETY (@karibuMathare) February 11, 2022

