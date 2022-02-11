Connect with us

#BoycottAdidas trends after firm terminated contract with West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma, for kicking cat

German sportswear brand Adidas has been called out on the social media platform, Twitter for terminating the sponsorship deal of West Ham and French defender, Kurt Zouma after he shared a video of himself kicking a cat.

The French footballer, Zouma came under fire on Monday after he shared a video of himself kicking a cat in his apartment in the United Kingdom. Since the video aired, he has received backlash from his club, West Ham and other various animal rights bodies.

West Ham United has also fined Zouma £250,000, to be donated to animal welfare charities.

Further, about 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted for assaulting the cat.

Zouma has since issued an apology, but Essex Police confirmed “urgent enquiries” were underway in conjunction with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

On Wednesday, February 9, the sports brand Adidas announced that they had terminated their partnership with the French defender.

“We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” Adidas said.

The sportswear company had earlier said that “No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse.”

Watch the video of Zouma hitting his cats below.

Following the announcement, netizens have decided to boycott the German brand. As a matter of fact, livid Africans and ‘blacks’ across the world have accused the brand of racism and have begun to set their ‘Adidas’ product ablaze.

Below is a cross-section of comments garnered by Ripples Nigeria.

