BPP director testifies against ex-aviation minister, Sirika, in trial for alleged N2.7bn contract scam

A director with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Isaiah Yusuf, on Tuesday testified against a former minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his trial for alleged N2.7 billion fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

Yusuf, who testified as 4th prosecution witness, said the ex-minister’s company was not among five firms listed as bidders for the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Limited on a six-count charge of abuse of office and contract fraud.

The commission alleged that the ex-minister abused his office through the award of contracts to a company in which his daughter and her husband had an interest.

The offences, according to EFCC, are contrary to Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

The witness, who was led on evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, said: “ On March 16, 2022, a letter was received from the Ministry of Aviation requesting for a letter of ‘no objection ‘ to enable the ministry award contracts with restricted publicity.

“The contract was below N1.5 billion, which the ministerial tender board can approve.

“If the amount is above N1.5 billion, the BPP will issue a ‘certificate of no objection ‘ that will enable the ministry or agency request to proceed to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“If approval is given, it goes back to the ministry or agency that placed the request.

“The Ministry of Aviation wrote two letters to BPP dated May 16 and May 17 requesting for ‘due process no objection ‘for restricted advertisement for bidders.

“The ministry brought names of selected companies, five in number for the building of the terminal and extension of Katsina Airport.

“BPP approved the five listed companies for the contract for N800 million but Al-Duraq Global Investment Limited and Apron Expansion were not on the list.”

Justice Oriji adjourned the matter till July 5 for cross- examination of the witness.

