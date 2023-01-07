Brain drain: Oyedepo advocates massive investment in education

The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, David Oyedepo, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to invest massively on education in a bid to halt the exodus of Nigerian youth to foreign countries.

Oyedepo, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Ota, Ogun State, stressed the need for everyone to stay in Nigeria and fix the country.

He also appealed to the federal government to create an enabling environment for the youth to thrive.

The cleric said: “There is the need for more investment education because this is the bedrock of sustainable national development for any nation.

“Parents need to reorientate their children that traveling out of the country was not the best as there were many youths stranded in foreign countries who could not come back home because of shame.

“We all need to stay in Nigeria to rebuild and restore the lost esteem of the country. Everyone has a part to play in the recovery of his nation.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

