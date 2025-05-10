‘Brazen disregard for due process,’ Atiku slams EFCC over ‘unlawful’ detention of ex-lawmaker Kazaure

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of former federal lawmaker, Muhammad Kazaure.

In a statement posted he posted on his X platform on Saturday, the former Vice President described the commission’s actions as “a brazen disregard for due process.”

Atiku accused the EFCC of operating outside the confines of constitution and of engaging in a growing pattern of politically motivated repression.

He likened Kazaure’s treatment to that of popular social media commentator, Martins Vincent Otse aka VeryDarkMan, who was recently arrested and later released following widespread public outcry.

He wrote: “This same abuse played out in the unlawful arrest and detention of Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, whose freedom was only restored after Nigerians raised their voices in collective outrage.

“Now, Hon. Muhammad Kazaure, a former House of Representatives member and outspoken critic of the Tinubu administration, has been abducted in Kano, taken to Abuja, and held without access to family or legal counsel. No charges, no transparency, no explanation.”

The former vice president called the continued silence from the EFCC “deafening,” and suggested that Kazaure’s arrest was not only unlawful but politically motivated.

“We are left with no choice but to conclude that Kazaure’s ordeal is a direct consequence of his fearless and unrelenting criticism of this administration,” he added.

He reminded the EFCC of its constitutional obligations, stressing that even where there are legitimate reasons to detain a citizen, such actions must be carried out within the framework of the law.

“The EFCC is duty-bound to publicly disclose the grounds for any arrest and must never resort to indefinite detention under the pretext of investigation,” the ex-VP warned.

As of the time of this report, the EFCC has yet to issue an official statement regarding Kazaure’s detention.

