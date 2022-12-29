Brazil football legend Pele dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele, known in some quarters as the greatest footballer ever, has died in his home country at the age of 82.

The exceptional forward is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

Pele remains the only player to have won the World Cup three times, having helped Brazil lift the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Pele, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000 by the world’s football governing body.

Ripples Nigeria had followed the health challenge of the football legend, who had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

He had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 in a Sao Paulo hospital, after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

He was then readmitted to hospital in late November 2022, and during that time his daughter Kely Nascimento announced he was going to spend Christmas on sick bed.

Kely again on Thursday posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in hospital and wrote: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pele’s playing days, filled with moments of magic, defined the history of the football.

