Brazil govt advises women to delay pregnancy over new COVID-19 strains | Ripples Nigeria

Brazilian health officials have advised women to delay pregnancy until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

The Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian Health Ministry, Raphael Camara, who made the call at a media briefing in Rio De Janeiro on Friday, said the new COVID-19 variants are more dangerous to expectant mothers in the South American nation.

He stressed that the government is currently working on studies relating to pregnancy and COVID-19 variants.

Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 related fatalities behind only the United States with 368,749 and more than 13.8 million confirmed cases.

Read also: Brazil halts clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine over volunteer’s death

Camara said: ‘If possible [the women should] postpone the pregnancy a bit to a better time so that they can have a more peaceful pregnancy

“The clinical view of experts shows that the new variant has a more aggressive action on pregnant women.

“Before, severity was linked to the end of the pregnancy, but now they see a more serious evolution in the second trimester and even in the first trimester.”

Join the conversation

Opinions