Brazil legend Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as his cancer worsens

Brazil legend, Pele has been in the hospital for three weeks and his health condition has not seen a major improvement, according to a statement by the hospital.

The three-time World Cup winner has been battling with Cancer.

The hospital in Sao Paulo, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, said Pele “requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions” because of the “cancer progression”.

Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.

On social media, Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento confirmed that her dad would spend the Christmas in the hospital.

“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” wrote Kely

“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.”

Pele is Brazil’s all-time leading men’s scorer with 77 goals in 92 games and he helped his country win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Brazil players paid tribute to Pele after their last-16 win over South Korea during the 2022 World Cup, holding up a banner with his name and picture.

