Sports
Brazil vs Argentina abandoned after health officials storm pitch to force some players out
The biggest game of this international break, which is the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, has been suspended.
The game was already few minutes on when Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.
Argentina squad would later walk off the pitch at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo after the officials came out to stop the game.
South American football’s governing body Conmebol said in a statement: “By decision of the match referee, the match organized by Fifa between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.
“The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations.”
Read Also: Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe nets brace to beat Reims
All of these happened hours after Brazil’s health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine.
Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
But there has been no date given for the rearranged fixture, as world football governing body, Fifa only said “further details will follow in due course” after confirming the suspension.
Argentina will play their next World Cup qualifier – at home to Bolivia on Friday, 10 September.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...