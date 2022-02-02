Brazilian police arrests three men over killing of Congolese refugee

Police operatives in Brazil have arrested three men over the death of a Congolese refugee in Rio de Janeiro.

The death of the Congolese, Moise Kabagambe, 24, sparked calls for justice and protests in major cities.

The suspects – Alesson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, Fabio Pirineus da Silva, and Brendon Alexsander Luz da Silva – were arrested on Wednesday.

In video footage released by police on Tuesday, Kabagambe was tied up and held to the ground with sticks by the men last week.

Investigators said they are checking witness accounts that Kabagambe was murdered after he demanded payment for serving drinks at drinks at a kiosk in Rio, Brazil’s third most populous state.

READ ALSO: Panic as Brazilian president coughs repeatedly while speaking to supporters

Police chief Henrique Damasceno said the kiosk owner helped to identify the assailants by providing the security video and did not take part in the assault on the deceased.

Kabagambe arrived in Brazil 10 years ago as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and was studying architecture, according to his family.

“We want justice. He grew up here in Brazil. I can’t believe this happened,” his mother told reporters.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now