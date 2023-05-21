Brazilians know Spain as country of rascists, says Vinicius after Valencia abuse

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has expressed his disappointment with Spain as a country after being subjected to racist chants at Valencia on Sunday.

Vinicius, who was sent off for the first time in his career, had a terrible experience during the game as Valencia fans abused him.

The 22-year-old had earlier attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee’s attention, before he was dismissed for violent conduct after an altercation with Hugo Duro in added time.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Brazil winger has been the subject of racist abuse numerous times this season in La Liga.

Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Valencia, making it two straight losses for the Carlo Ancelotti team, who had also lost 4-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal clash at the Etihad.

