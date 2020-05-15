Brazil’s health minister resigns few weeks into appointment after falling out with President Bolsonaro

Newly appointed Health Minister, Nelson Teich has tendered his resignation, Friday, after spending less than a month in office, over the president’s handling of the escalating coronavirus cases in the country.

The erstwhile minister had hinted that the president perpetually bypassed protocol, would not consult him before taking decisions that concerned his office and downplayed the severity of the virus.

Bolsonaro had reportedly been pushing for the broader use of hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19 and had reopened the economy without consulting Teich.

The far-right president has faced global criticisms for calling the killer disease a “little flu” and saying that the spread was inevitable.

Teich was appointed in May 16 to succeed outgoing Minister, Henrique Mandetta who was sacked for disagreeing with President Bolsonaro’s position on the policy of social distancing and the use of hydroxychloroquine during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with more than 200,000 people infected with the virus, Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France in Covid-19 cases count.

Close to 13,933 deaths have been recorded as well according the Johns Hopkins University tally.

