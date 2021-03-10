Brazil's iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele | Ripples Nigeria

Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from the South-American country say.

The decision was taken after a vote by the Rio de Janeiro state legislature to change the venue’s name to the Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Rei Pele stadium.

The Maracana stadium would be officially be renamed after the Rio de Janeiro’s state governor approves the name change.

80-year-old Pele, who won three World Cups as a player for Brazil, scored his 1,000th goal at the Maracana, where the 1950 and 2014 World Cup finals were held.

The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games, and currently serves as the home ground of club sides Flamengo and Fluminense.

Initially the stadium was named after Mario Filho, a journalist who lobbied for its construction in the 1940s, but would later be known as the Maracana after the area in which it is located.

