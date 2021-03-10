Brazil's iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from the South-American country say.
The decision was taken after a vote by the Rio de Janeiro state legislature to change the venue’s name to the Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Rei Pele stadium.
The Maracana stadium would be officially be renamed after the Rio de Janeiro’s state governor approves the name change.
Read Also: Ronaldo hails Juve teammates after surpassing Pele’s goal tally in Udinese win
80-year-old Pele, who won three World Cups as a player for Brazil, scored his 1,000th goal at the Maracana, where the 1950 and 2014 World Cup finals were held.
The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games, and currently serves as the home ground of club sides Flamengo and Fluminense.
Initially the stadium was named after Mario Filho, a journalist who lobbied for its construction in the 1940s, but would later be known as the Maracana after the area in which it is located.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...