BREACH OF CONTRACT: Davido, Amaju Pinnick settle out for court

Popular singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick have both decided to settle out of court over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

Recall that Pinnick filed a N2.3 billion suit against Davido under the name, Brownhill Investments Company Limited, through its counsel, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem.

Listed in the suit filed before the High Court of Delta State in Effurun with number EHC/183/2023 are Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited.

The ex-NFF boss is seeking an order directing the defendants jointly and/or severally to tender a public apology on all the first defendant’s social media accounts and handles and in two national daily newspapers for four consecutive days. He also asked the court to award N2 billion as general damages against Davido.

However, a Delta High Court sitting in Effurun on Thursday, March 21, has granted Brownhill Investment Company and Davido Music Worldwide an out-of-court settlement.

READ ALSO:Pinnick petitions police, demands Davido’s prosecution for alleged stealing, defamation

Justice Michael Obi commended Davido and Pinnick for agreeing to settle out of court.

“I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court,” Justice Obi said.

Mr. Oladayo Ogungbe, Davido’s attorney, also attested to the fact that the parties had reached an out-of-court settlement, characterizing it as a win-win scenario for all.

He also affirmed that, as part of the settlement, Davido would do another performance in Warri.

‘‘Davido is coming again to Warri on October 4 to perform; that forms part of the settlement.

“It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigation. Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which, in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation. It is a win-win situation for both parties,” Ogungbe added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now