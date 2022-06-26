Bread scarcity looms, as bakers set to shutdown production across Nigeria

Bakers in Nigeria have reached an agreement to shut down their operations for two weeks in July, following the surge in price of flour and sugar amid soaring inflation and other factors beyond their control.

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) released a statement on Saturday after meeting a the previous day, giving two weeks notice before commencing the strike next month, on July 13.

This will affect availability of bread, which is a staple in low income houses, and other flour-backed products in Nigeria.

AMBCN national president, Mansur Umar, said temporary closure became inevitable as the government had neglected them in their current situation, coupled with regulators exploiting their members.

Read also:CAN demands sack of Sterling Bank MD over controversial ‘Agege Bread’ post

The statement, noted that bakers could no longer afford flour, sugar and other materials at their current market prices, which was between N25,000 and N27,500. Umar said they had been unsuccessful in getting the intervention of government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“The National Wheat Cultivation Committee already constituted is yet to be inaugurated after over one year. NAFDAC, SON, and NESREA have turned the bakers into money-making machines by charging our members outrageous levies even at this very challenging moment.

“Consequently, the NEC in session resolved that all zones, states, Local Governments and units of our association should commence full mobilisation of our members nationwide to embark on withdrawal of services starting from Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for an initial period of two weeks”, the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now