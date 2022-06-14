Breakaway IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, insists no election in Igbo land, accuses Peter Obi of killing Biafran agitators

Former Radio Biafra Director General and leader of a breakaway IPOB group, IPOB Autopilot, Simon Ekpa, has insisted that there will be no election in the South-East region of the country in 2023 without the country conducting a referendum.

The self-proclaimed disciple of the leader of the Biafran separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, also accused former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of ‘killing’ Biafran agitators and dumping their bodies in a river.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, the Finland-based Ekpa said he will personally mobilize his men to stop any attempts by the Nigerian government to hold an election in any part of the South-East region.

“The Freedom of Biafra will no longer be negotiated, it is too late. Mark my word, in due time you all will join to call for no election. We are not against those collecting PVC.

“Collect your PVC but know that there will be no election in Igbo land in 2023. We will ensure that.

“Peter Obi should tell Biafrans what he knows about the killings of Biafrans and dumping their bodies in a river.

“Biafrans are intact and are not moved. The first mega rallies of any political party in Biafraland will tell you whether Biafrans want election or exit.

“If you want Freedom from Nigeria, you must follow our format; those who are thinking Peter Obi has anything to offer for Biafra are all ignorant.

“Peter Obi is the worst Governor of Anambra state. He killed Biafra agitators, dumped their bodies in a river. It was a sacrilege!

“Apart from the fact that, we can’t exchange our freedom for his ambitions. This generation of agitators will prove to the world that we are resolute, ready and we are more than ready to take blame into the Biafra freedom. Those who stand on our way to freedom will be treated.

“This particular time will prove to you all that the right people are here to get Biafra & we will take the advantage of this election. In due time, you all will call for no election by yourselves.

“Peter Obi deceiving you into fraudulent election is the worst mistake you can do you, we’ve made mistake in the past, we’ve take many risk in the past, but you see this coming election, we are ready to take any blame to make sure that Biafra people wish for no election is upheld,” he wrote.

