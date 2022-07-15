Breakfast 101: Big Brother Naija organizers hint at title of new season

Big Brother Naija organizers have hinted at the title of the upcoming seventh season of the renowned reality show.

On Friday, July 15, the social media handlers of the various accounts of the most watched reality TV show in Nigeria published photos with the title, ‘Breakfast 101’ to allure their fans.

The theme ‘Breakfast 101’, is an allusion to heartbreak or used when someone experiences disappointment in a relationship in Nigeria.

Equally, the show would kick off on Saturday, July 23, while the second part of the opening show would take place on Sunday, July 24. This is a methodology that was introduced and utilized in the 2021 edition.

“In bed, during Saturday Night Party or the Live Show, somebody must chow this breakfast.

“Watch the #BBNaija Weekend Launch on Saturday, 23 July, and Sunday, 24 July 2022,” It was written on a verified Instagram page.

