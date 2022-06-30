‘BREAKFAST IS SERVED’: Funke Akindele’s ex-boss, Gbadamosi, mocks her over second failed marriage

Nigerian businessman and politician, Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, who is contesting for Lagos East Senatorial district has mocked Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele following her second failed marriage.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that JJC Skills had announced the dissolution of his marriage to Funke Akindele.

JJC Skillz in his statement published on Instagram during the early hours of today, Thursday, June 20 admitted that the marriage had been having issues for two years.

The former member and leader of the now defunct music group, JJC & 419 Squad confirmed that Funke Akindele asked him to leave her house and had refused any form of amicable communication with him.

According to him, their marriage was now beyond repair and at the time of making the announcement he was looking at how they can co-parent and manage their joint business.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nigerian politician, Babatunde, who has been in a long-running feud with Funke Akindele used her marital woes to berate her.

He expressed his amusement at the breakfast that was served to her.

Gbadamosi revealed that more of it was coming for the actress.

“Breakfast is served. Lunch is coming. Dinner will be sumptuous”.

