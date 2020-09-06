BREAKING: 100 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 55,005; death toll now 1,057

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three people died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,054 to 1,057.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,005.

Meanwhile, 43,013 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (39), FCT (22), Kaduna (19), Oyo (7), and Ebonyi (6).

Others are – Edo (3), Katsina (1), Ekiti (1), Bauchi (1), and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “55,005 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,013 AND Deaths: 1,057.”

