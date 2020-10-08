BREAKING: 103 fresh cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,841. Death toll remains 1,113

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,841.

Meanwhile, 51,551 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3) and, Ogun (3).

Others are – Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1) and, Plateau (1).

The NCDC said: “59,841 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,551 AND Deaths: 1,113.”

