BREAKING: 113 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,306. Deaths 1,123; discharges 56,557

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,119 to 1,123 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 61,307.

Meanwhile, 56,557 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (37), Kaduna (16), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Taraba (8), Rivers (7), FCT (6) and, Enugu (4).

Others are- Niger (4), Edo (3), Delta (2), Imo (2), Benue (1) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “61,307 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 56,557 AND Deaths: 1,123.”

