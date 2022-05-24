BREAKING: 12 persons killed as terrorists attack Jibia in Katsina

At least 12 people have been reported killed after terrorists attacked Jibia community in Katsina State.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement in Katsina.

He said the terrorists arrived in the village on motorcycles and burnt some farmlands belonging to the residents.

The spokesman added that some villagers trying to escape from the community were felled by the assailants’ bullets.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Idris Dabban, had led a team of security operatives to the affected village for an immediate assessment of the incident.

Isah said: “The incident is true. The bandits were at the village this morning and killed 12 villagers. Some of those killed included those attempting to escape to their farmlands. The Commissioner of Police led a team of security operatives to the village this morning.”

One of the residents, Runka Aliyu, told Ripples Nigeria that the terrorists also destroyed properties of residents and carted away livestock.

