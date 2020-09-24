BREAKING: 125 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,849; death toll now 1,102 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death occurred on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,102 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 57,849.

Meanwhile, 49,098 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (37), Plateau (18), FCT (17), Ogun (15), Rivers (10), Benue (7) and, Kaduna (7).

Others are – Anambra (5), Oyo (3), Cross River (2), Ondo (2), Edo (1) and, Imo (1).

The NCDC said: “57,849 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 49,098 AND Deaths: 1,102.”

