BREAKING: 126 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,127; death toll now 1,112 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Friday.

Consequently, the number of fatalities resulting from the virus stood at 1,112 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,127.

Meanwhile, 50,593 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (62), Rivers (22), Ogun (9), Plateau (7), FCT (7), Osun (5) and, Kwara (5).

Others are – Taraba (3), Bayelsa (2), Abia (2), Zamfara (1) and, Imo (1).

