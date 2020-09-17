BREAKING: 131 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,735; death toll now 1,093

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 131 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,091 to 1,093.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,735.

Meanwhile, 48,092 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (45), Kaduna (17), Plateau (17), FCT (16), Delta (6), Niger (6), Kwara (5), Oyo (3) and, Akwa Ibom (2).

Others are – Cross River (2), Ekiti (2), Enugu (2), Osun (2), Sokoto (2), Bauchi (1), Ebonyi (1), Katsina (1) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “56,735 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,092 AND Deaths: 1,093.”

