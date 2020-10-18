BREAKING: 133 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,440. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,611

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in eight states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,123 to 1,125 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 61,440.

Meanwhile, 56,611 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (90), Rivers (13), FCT (8), Kaduna (8), Oyo (6), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (2) and, Plateau (1).

The NCDC said: “61,440 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 56,611 AND Deaths: 1,125.”

