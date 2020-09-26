BREAKING: 136 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,198; death toll now 1,106 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,103 to 1,106.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,198.

Meanwhile, 49,722 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

READ ALSO: 213 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,062; death toll now 1,103

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5) and, Ondo (5).

Others are – Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1) and Yobe (1).

The NCDC said: “58,198 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 49,722 AND Deaths: 1,106.”

Join the conversation

Opinions