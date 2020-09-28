BREAKING: 136 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,460; death toll now 1,111 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 136 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,108 to 1,111.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,460.

Meanwhile, 49,895 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

READ ALSO: 126 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,324; death toll now 1,108

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5) and, Abia (3).

Others are – FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1) and, Edo (1).

The NCDC said: “58,460 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 49,895 AND Deaths: 1,111.”

Join the conversation

Opinions