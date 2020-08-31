Latest Politics

BREAKING: 143 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,008; death toll now 1,013

August 31, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,013 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,008.

Meanwhile, 41,638 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7) and, Edo (6).

Others are – Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1) and, Sokoto (1).

The NCDC said: “54,008 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 41,638 AND Deaths: 1,013.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
