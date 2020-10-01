BREAKING: 153 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,001; death toll now 1,112 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 153 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Thursday.

Consequently, the number of fatalities resulting from the virus stood at 1,112 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,001.

Meanwhile, 50,452 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (81), Rivers (21), FCT (11), Ogun (8), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6) and, Akwa Ibom (5).

Others are – Osun (3), Katsina (3), Edo (2), Ebonyi (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (1), and Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “59,001 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 50,452 AND Deaths: 1,112.”

