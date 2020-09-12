BREAKING: 160 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,177; death toll now 1,078

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,076 to 1,078.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,177.

Meanwhile, 44,088 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

READ ALSO: 188 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,017; death toll now 1,076

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (39), Plateau (39), Lagos (30), Kaduna (23), Katsina (7), Rivers (6) and, Oyo (6).

Others are – Yobe (3), Benue (3), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Edo (1) and, Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “56,177 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 44,088 AND Deaths: 1,078.”

Join the conversation

Opinions