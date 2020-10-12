BREAKING: 164 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total reaches 60,430. Death toll 1,115; discharges 51,943

Nigeria on Monday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,115 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 60,430.

Meanwhile, 51,943 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7) and, Anambra (4).

Others are – Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1) and, Ogun (1).

The NCDC said: “60,430 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,943 AND Deaths: 1,115.”

