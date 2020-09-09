BREAKING: 176 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 55,632; death toll now 1,070

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three people died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,067 to 1,070.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,632.

Meanwhile, 43,610 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8) and, Ekiti (6).

Others are – Ebonyi (4), Adamawa (2), Kwara (2), Rivers (2), Nasarawa (2), Edo (1), Osun (1) and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “55,632 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,610 AND Deaths: 1,070.”

