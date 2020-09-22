BREAKING: 176 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 57,613; death toll now 1,100 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 176 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,100 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 57,613.

Meanwhile, 48,836 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (73), Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5) and, Ogun (5).

Others are – Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1) and, Nasarawa (1)

The NCDC said: “57,613 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 48,836 AND Deaths: 1,100.”

