BREAKING: 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 raise Nigeria’s total to 69,834. Deaths 1,116; discharges 52,143

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 179 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,116 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 60,834

Meanwhile, 52,143 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (116), Anambra (20), FCT (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Delta (3), Nasarawa (3) and, Edo (2).

Others are – Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Plateau (2), Ekiti (1) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “60,834 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 52,143 AND Deaths: 1,116.”

