Latest • PoliticsBREAKING: 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total hits 4971; death toll stands at 164May 14, 2020 By Ripples NigeriaDetails shortly…AuthorRecent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.comLatest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) Court sentences man who r*ped 4-year-old girl to 14 years imprisonment - May 14, 2020 BREAKING: 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total hits 4971; death toll stands at 164 - May 14, 2020 Wike extends relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Rivers LGAs till Sunday - May 14, 2020Join the conversation Opinions