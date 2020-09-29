BREAKING: 187 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,647; death toll now 1,111 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 187 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,111 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,647.

Meanwhile, 49,937 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (74), Plateau (25), Rivers (25), Gombe (19), FCT (19), Osun (10) and, Kaduna (5).

Others are – Borno (3), Ogun (2), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (1), Bayelsa (1) and, Edo (1).

The NCDC said: “58,647 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 49,937 AND Deaths: 1,111.”

