BREAKING: 193 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total above 5,000 to 5,162; death toll now 167

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the new discoveries had brought the number of people infected by the virus in Nigeria to 5,162.

The number of fatalities increased from 164 to 167 in the last 24 hours.

However, 1,180 patients had been discharged from the various treatment centres across the country.

The breakdown of the COVID-19 infections figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (58), Kano (46), Jigawa (35), Yobe (12), FCT (9), Ogun (7), Plateau (5) and Gombe (5).

READ ALSO: Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

Others are – Imo (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Borno (3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1) and Ondo (1).

The NCDC said: “5,162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 1,180 AND Deaths: 167.”

Join the conversation

Opinions