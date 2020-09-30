BREAKING: 201 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,848; death toll now 1,112 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 201 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,111 to 1,112.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,848.

Meanwhile, 50,358 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12) and, Adamawa (8).

Others are – Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1) and, Oyo (1).

The NCDC said: “58,848 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 50,358 AND Deaths: 1,112.”

