BREAKING: 212 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,194. Death toll 1,119; discharges 52,304

Nigeria on Friday recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,116 to 1,119 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 61,194.

Meanwhile, 52,304 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

READ ALSO: 179 fresh cases of COVID-19 raise Nigeria’s total to 69,834. Deaths 1,116; discharges 52,143

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “61,194 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 52,304 AND Deaths: 1,119.”

Join the conversation

Opinions