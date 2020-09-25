BREAKING: 213 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,062; death toll now 1,103 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 213 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 16 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,102 to 1,103.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,062.

Meanwhile, 49,606 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (51), Plateau (51), FCT (29), Rivers (18), Ondo (12), Oyo (9), Osun (8), Gombe (7) and, Ogun (7).

Others are – Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Edo (3), Jigawa (3), Kano (3), Benue (1), Delta (1), and Sokoto (1).

The NCDC said: “58,062 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 49,606 AND Deaths: 1,103.”

