BREAKING: 226 new cases of COVID-19 push Nigeria’s total to 6401; death toll now 192

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The new discoveries, according to the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the country published on the centre’s Twitter handle, had increased the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,401.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 190 to 192 in the last 24 hours.

However, 1, 734 patients had returned to their families after they were given a clean bill of health by medical personnel across the country.

The breakdown of the new figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (131), Ogun (25), Plateau (15), Edo (11), Kaduna (7), Oyo (6) and FCT (5).

Others are – Adamawa (5), Jigawa (4), Ebonyi (4), Borno (4), Nasarawa (3), Bauchi (2), Gombe (2), Enugu (1) and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “6401 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 1734 AND Deaths: 192.”

