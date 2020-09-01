BREAKING: 239 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,247; death toll rises to 1,023

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 239 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 10 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,013 to 1,023.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,247.

Meanwhile, 42,010 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (116), FCT (33), Lagos (19), Ekiti (12), Kaduna (11), Ogun (11), Ebonyi (8) and, Benue (7).

Others are – Abia (5), Delta (5), Ondo (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Osun (2) and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “54,247 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 42,010 AND Deaths: 1,023.”

