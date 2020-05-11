BREAKING: 242 new COVID-19 cases push Nigeria’s total to 4641; death toll now 150

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 242 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Nigeria, according to the report published by the centre on its Twitter handle, now has 4,641 COVID-19 cases with 150 fatalities.

There were 143 COVID-19 related deaths as at Sunday night, indicating that at least seven persons were killed by the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 902 had been discharged from treatment centres across the country and reunited with the society.

The breakdown of Monday night’s COVID-19 infection figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (88), Kano (64), Katsina (49), Kaduna (13), Ogun (9), Gombe (6), Adamawa (4) and FCT (3).

Others are – Ondo (1), Oyo (1), Rivers (1), Zamfara (1), Bauchi (1) and Borno (1).

The NCDC said: “4,641 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 902 AND Deaths: 150.”

