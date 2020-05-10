BREAKING: 248 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nigeria take total to 4399; death toll climbs to 143

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 248 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the new cases had increased the number of people infected by the virus in Nigeria to 4,399.

It added that the number of fatalities had also increased from 128 to 143, indicating that at least 15 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 778 persons had been discharged from the various isolation facilities across the country since February 27.

The breakdown of the new figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (81), Jigawa (35), Borno (26), Kano (26), Bauchi (20), FCT (13), Edo (12), Sokoto (10) and Zamfara (7).

Others are – Kwara (4), Kebbi (4), Gombe (2), Taraba (2), Ogun (2), Ekiti (2), Osun (1) and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “4,399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 778 AND Deaths: 143.”

