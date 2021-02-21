BREAKING: 27 students, 15 workers of Govt Science College, Kagara, released | Ripples Nigeria

Emerging reports say 27 students and 15 kidnapped staff of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have been released by their abductors.

The 27 abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State have been released.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State governor, Mary Noel-Berje, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday night, said the 15 staff who were abducted alongside the students have also regained their freedom.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello and other officials of the state government are currently at the Government House in Minna awaiting the arrival of the hostages who are on their way to the state capital.

READ ALSO: Niger releases names of abducted Kagara students, teachers

Armed bandits had on Wednesday abducted the victims from the college.

The hoodlums also killed one student during the attack on the college.

Ironically, the hostages were rescued on the same day seven Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers deployed by military authorities to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs as part of concerted efforts to secure their release died in a plane crash in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions